Greg Terry named as new Police Chief for BPD

Greg Terry named as new Police Chief for BPD SINCE TAKING HIS NEW POST.23ABC'S TORI COOPER SPOKE TOCHIEF GREG TERRY -- SHE'SJOINING US LIVE WITH MORE ON HISPLANS FOR THE DEPARTMENT.TORI?FOR THE LAST 23 YEARS CHIEF GREGTERRY HAS SERVED IN ANUMBER OF DIFFERENT ROLES WITHINTHE DEPARTMENT BUTHE SAYS CHIEF LYLE MARTIN LEFTBPD IN A GOOD SPOT TO ENSURETHAT THIS IS AN EASY TRANSITIONOF LEADERSHIP ANDRESPONSIBILITIES ..NOW CHIEF TERRY SAYS DESPITE THECOVID-19 PANDEMICIMPACTING SO MANY IN OURCOMMUNITY-PLANS FOR THEDEPARTMENT HAVE NOT CHANGED. SOWE TALKED ABOUTTHOSE PLANS A LITTLE MORE ANDTHESE WERE THE MAJOR TAKEAWAYS.-HE SAYS AS OF NOW HE STILLPLANS TO HIRE 100 NEW POLICEOFFICERS- THE NEW TRAINING FACILITY ISSTILL YIELDING NEW GRADUATESFROM THE POLICE ACADEMY,-THE NEW BODY CAMERAS FOR THEDEPARTMENT ARE DELAYEDBECAUSE OF COVID-19 BUT THEY ARESTILL ON THE WAY.-HE SAYS HE IS ALSO REALLYSTICKING WITH CHIEF LYLEMARTIN'S THEME-AND IS ENSURINGTHE COMMUNITY THIS MORNINGTHAT ALL RESOURCES REQUIRED TOCOMBAT THEGANG VIOLENCE IN BAKERSFIELDWILL STILL REMAIN A TOPPRIORITY.BUT CHIEF TERRY DID ALSO SAYTHAT COVID-19 WILL LIKELY IMPACTNEXT YEARS BUDGET FOR THEDEPARTMENT,"THE OTHER RESOURCES THAT WEWERE GOING TO USE TO ADDRESSSOME OF THE MORE WIDELY ANDBROADER PUBLIC SAFETYISSUES..SOME OF THOSE MAY HAVETO BE SCALED WE HAVEN'T YETIDENTIFIED ANYTHING THAT ISGOING TO BE SCALED BACK INPARTICULAR BUT WEARE LOOKING THE RESOURCES THATWE HAVE THE PROJECTEDRESOURCES,"CHIEF TERRY SAYS SO FAR SOCIALDISTANCING HAS BEEN WORKINGWITHIN THE DEPARTMENT AND NOOFFICERS HAVE TESTEDPOSITIVE FOR COVID-19.-HE SAYS HE CREDITS HIS STAFFFOR FOLLOWING THE GUIDANCEMEASURES AND ADAPTING TO THE NEW





