Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Isaiah Simmons NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report, Grade for Cardinals Rookie

Isaiah Simmons NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report, Grade for Cardinals Rookie

Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Duration: 03:39s - Published
Isaiah Simmons NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report, Grade for Cardinals Rookie
Isaiah Simmons NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report, Grade for Cardinals Rookie
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TheReal_KDubb

K Dubb Isaiah Simmons NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Arizona Cardinals' Pick https://t.co/4FJ5saQQni #sports #feedly 2 minutes ago

PFN365

Pro Football Network With the 8th pick of the 2020 #NFLDraft, the #Cardinals select @ClemsonFB LB @isaiahsimmons25. Simmons was ranked… https://t.co/pLPt76gbE2 14 minutes ago

RDCSports

RADIO.COM Sports Simmons is an athletic freak whose big-game pedigree should serve him well at the next level in Arizona. https://t.co/g4bUzWrk6T 16 minutes ago

PFR_UK

Pro Football Ready With the 8th pick of the 2020 #NFLDraft, the Arizona Cardinals select: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson #Cardinals Sc… https://t.co/7fAnJ53Qih 20 minutes ago

theStevenRuiz

Steven Ruiz This was my favorite piece of draft season: I broke down all the facets of Isaiah Simmons' game to figure out where… https://t.co/3OPE8G0fc1 5 hours ago

Observeman24

Obby RT @bigblueview: 2020 NFL Draft prospect profile: Isaiah Simmons LB/S, Clemson #nyg https://t.co/oCxbuYfw8G 6 hours ago

joedeleone

Joe DeLeone Simmons would be the perfect prospect for the Giants’ defense https://t.co/NXfeYU66CM 14 hours ago

bigblueview

Big Blue View 2020 NFL Draft prospect profile: Isaiah Simmons LB/S, Clemson #nyg https://t.co/oCxbuYfw8G 14 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.