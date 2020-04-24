Global  

The Apple Watch: 5 years later

The Apple Watch: 5 years later

The Apple Watch: 5 years later

When Apple released it's first wearable five years ago, many publications, including ours, were pretty skeptical.

And with good reason, the first-gen watch was far from perfect, and Apple's sale's pitch was a little confusing (was this a phone replacement?

A fitness device?

A communicator?) Future releases have refined Apple's vision, and created what may be the most popular watch, smart or otherwise, in the world.

techie_wiz

Techie Wiz RT @FerrerMafehn: ✌ Apple Watch, 5 years later: My original review, revisited #tech #ITRTG ➦ https://t.co/j2DJZnDTiL https://t.co/yq1tXBJIm1 3 hours ago

FerrerMafehn

Marco Ferrer ✌ Apple Watch, 5 years later: My original review, revisited #tech #ITRTG ➦ https://t.co/j2DJZnDTiL https://t.co/yq1tXBJIm1 3 hours ago

olayan2766

olayan RT @KentGerman: I love when we revisit @CNET reviews of big products. @jetscott does a great job here looking back at his first review of t… 11 hours ago

Esthersuchi

Esther Coronel de Ib Top story: Apple Watch, 5 years later: My original review, revisited - CNET https://t.co/7RbvfYrMRQ, see more https://t.co/u3F7XguAnS 1 day ago

TopTechStory

Tweeted Times Tech #AppleWatch Apple Watch, 5 years later: My original review, revisited - CNET https://t.co/8lKCoKCmE6 https://t.co/f0ujFeyp7n 1 day ago

vrbender

Vaughn Bender Top story: Apple Watch, 5 years later: My original review, revisited - CNET https://t.co/2ZUJuTl7j4, see more https://t.co/PzTeCLGnns 1 day ago

KentGerman

Kent German I love when we revisit @CNET reviews of big products. @jetscott does a great job here looking back at his first rev… https://t.co/HtXSk6GBi3 1 day ago

msginnywalters

Ginny Walters My Apple Watch finally gave out on me. It won't charge and Apple Care has long expired. We had a good five years. I… https://t.co/o9zRa6TmM1 1 day ago

