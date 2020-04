Fallen EMT to be laid to rest Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 02:13s - Published now The funeral for a fallen KCFD EMT will take place on Wednesday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Fallen EMT to be laid to rest A KANSAS CITY MISSOURIFIRE DEPARTMENT E-M-TWILL BE LAID TO RESTTODAY AFTER HE DIEDLAST WEEK FROMCOMPLICATIONS OFCOVID-19.BILLY BIRMINGHAM IS THEFIRST CITY EMPLOYEE TODIE FROM COVID-19.HE SERVED AS A MEMBEROF THE METROPOLITANAMBULANCE SERVICESTRUST FROM 1998 TO 2010,AND THEN CONTINUED HISSERVICE WITH K-C-F-DWHEN THE TWOCONSOLIDATED IN 2010.HE WAS AN ORDAINEDMINISTER AND FOUNDEDAGAPE LOVE MINISTRIESOF CHRIST UNLIMITED IN2012.HE WAS 69 YEARS OLD.HIS LEGACY WILL LIVE ONTHROUGH THE REST OFK-C-F-D.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER CHARLIEKEEGAN JOINS US LIVEFROM WHERE THEPROCESSION TO HONORHIS LIFE WILL BEGIN LATERTHIS MORNING.THE SERVICE GETSSTARTED HERE AT DUANEE HARVEY FUNERAL HOME.AT 11 O'CLOCKPROCESSION WILL TAKEBILLY BIRMINGHAMTHROUGH THE CITY TOTHE CEMETERY.I WANT TO SHOW YOU AMAP OF THE PROCESSIONROUTE.THE GROUP WILL GO FROMTHE FUNERAL HOME TOTHE FIRE DEPT EMSHEADQUARTERS ONEASTWOOD TRAFFICWAYNEAR 435.THIS IS WHEREBIRMINGHAM MOST OFTENWORKED.THE PROCESSION WILLTHEN PASS TWO FIRESTATIONS - NUMBER 35 OCLEAVER BOULEVARD AND29 ON 63RD STREET.WHEN THE PROCESSIOMAKES ITS LAST TURNONTO TROOST THE FIREDEPT WILL LINE TRUCKSUP ALONG THE ROAD FOR6 BLOCKS TO PAY TRIBUTE- AND MAKE SURE THEFAMILY KNOWS HOW MUCHBIRMINGHAM MEANT TOTHE CITY.Sthis is really about showingthefamily how much we as adepartmenthonor Billy Birmingham"ssacrifice to the city so it"sfor usto show to them how important hewas and that even though he haspassed on that this is - that hegahis life for something-somethinggreat for this city.THE GOVERNOR SAIBRIMINGHAM IS THE ONLYFIRST RESPONDER TO DIEOF COVID19 IN THE STATTODAY'S FUNERALCEREMONIES ARE FORFAMILY ONLY.REPORTING LIVE IN KCMOCHARLIE KEEGAN 41ACTION NEWS TODAY.THANK YOU CH





You Might Like

Tweets about this Scott Utterback RT @SGdoesit: Supporters line the procession route as Burlington Fire Department sergeant Andy Kuchar laid to rest. @Enquirer https://t.c… 1 day ago Lucy May ICYMI Watch: Thousands pay respects for fallen Burlington firefighter Tuesday - story by ⁦@JakeWCPO⁩ https://t.co/fixu0ahUSo 2 days ago Jack Meoff I ain't gonna lie though. I've fallen asleep in church (as a child). And I woke up rejuvenated as***like the Lor… https://t.co/5D9ppDmr2E 2 days ago Emilio Timo @THEDEVlLSWALK [ She had fallen over initally, but Emilio caught her, and laid her down carefully ] Rest well, my… https://t.co/8oKFnPa91S 2 days ago Watervliet Police Department RT @ChiefGeraci: Honoring fallen Sands Point Police Department Sergeant Spinosa as he was laid to rest today. https://t.co/WXnGhlV4BX 2 days ago doyle RT @Enquirer: Photos: Fallen Burlington firefighter Andy Kuchar is laid to rest https://t.co/gXTt2uGkNH 2 days ago Enquirer Photos: Fallen Burlington firefighter Andy Kuchar is laid to rest https://t.co/gXTt2uGkNH 2 days ago Sam Greene Supporters line the procession route as Burlington Fire Department sergeant Andy Kuchar laid to rest. @Enquirer https://t.co/amt3aDNRFK 2 days ago