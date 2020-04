Fallen Kansas City EMT laid to rest Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 01:38s - Published 23 hours ago Fallen Kansas City EMT laid to rest An emergency medical technician who died after contracting COVID-19 in the line of duty was laid to rest Wednesday at a graveside service with his family in attendance. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Fallen Kansas City EMT laid to rest THANKS JORDAN.AND A SOMBER DAY FORTHE KANSAS CITY FIREDEPARTMENT AND THEFAMILY OF FALLEN E-M-TBILLY BIRMINGHAM.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER MCKENZIENELSON SHARES HOW THECOMMUNITY CAMETOGETHER TO HONOR HIMTODAY.MCKENZIE NELSON - REPORTINGCOVID-19 IS WHAT TOOKTHE LIFE OF THEIR LOVEDONE - AND IT'S ALSO WHATKEPT FAMILY AND FRIENDSFROM BEING ABLE TO SAYGOODBYE TO BILLYBIRMINGHAM THE WAYTHAT THEY WANTED.OCTAVIA STANDLEY - DAUGHTER"It's overwhelming, but it'sbeautiful and so we are veryappreciative."69 YEAR OLD BILLYBIRMINGHAM WAS AN EMTFOR THE Kansas City FIREDEPARTMENT FOR MORETHAN 20 YEARS.WEDNESDAY - THEDEPARTMENT LED APROCESSION THROUGHTHE CITY TO PAY TRIBUTETO HIM.STANDLEY"I used to always call him mysuperhero and just seeing thisjust reminds you of that andjust all the people he touched.I saw firefighters crying andstuff which just let me knowthat my dad touched a lot oflives."ARRIVING AT HIS FINALRESTING PLACE -BELLS MARKED THE ENDOF BIRMINGHAM'S WATCH.A SHORT AND PRIVATEGRAVESIDE CEREMONYWAS HELD AT FOREST HILLCEMETERY.TANDRA BIRMINGHAM - WIDOW"Everything was so beautiful, Itruly would like to say from thebottom of my heart, I thankeverybody for everythingthey've done."THE PANDEMICPREVENTED ATRADITIONAL FUNERALFOR BIRMINGHAM.LOVED ONES AREHOPEFUL THEY CAN DOMORE IN THE FUTURE.CHARLEY CASHEN - FORMEKCFD CAPTAIN"I wish they do somethinonce this is all back to normal,that everybody can celebrateBilly the way we should."MCKENZIE NELSON - REPORTINGBIRMINGHAM IS THE FIRSTKNOWN LINE-OF-DUTYDEATH OF A FIRSTRESPONDER DUE TOCOVID-19 IN MISSOURI.HIS FAMILY SAID HE DIDTHE JOB, NOT BECAUSE HEHAD TO - BUT BECAUSE HELOVED HELPING PEOPLE.REPORTING IN Kansas City,





