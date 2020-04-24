Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Healthcare worker struggles to get COVID-19 test

Healthcare worker struggles to get COVID-19 test

Video Credit: WHO - Duration: 02:00s - Published
Healthcare worker struggles to get COVID-19 test

Healthcare worker struggles to get COVID-19 test

Hundreds of Iowans qualify for Governor Kim Reynolds' TestIowa Initiative to receive a COVID-19 test, but one healthcare worker said it hasn’t been a smooth experience.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

WHOhd

WHO-HD Ch. 13 News Hundreds of Iowans qualify for Governor Kim Reynolds TestIowa Initiative to receive a COVID-19 test, but one health… https://t.co/M4UmOGX6Db 1 day ago

WHOhd

WHO-HD Ch. 13 News Hundreds of Iowans qualify for Governor Kim Reynolds TestIowa Initiative to receive a COVID-19 test, but one health… https://t.co/9twqRggrYR 1 day ago

RodPeterson13

Roderick Peterson RT @WHOhd: Hundreds of Iowans qualify for Governor Kim Reynolds TestIowa Initiative to receive a COVID-19 test, but one healthcare worker s… 1 day ago

PulpNews

PulpNews Crime Healthcare Worker Struggles To Get COVID-19 Test Prior to TestIowa - Apr 23 @ 9:24 AM ET https://t.co/sHqFkUs0xC 1 day ago

WHOhd

WHO-HD Ch. 13 News Hundreds of Iowans qualify for Governor Kim Reynolds TestIowa Initiative to receive a COVID-19 test, but one health… https://t.co/VIkh7XlSGU 1 day ago

WHOhd

WHO-HD Ch. 13 News Hundreds of Iowans qualify for Governor Kim Reynolds TestIowa Initiative to receive a COVID-19 test, but one health… https://t.co/dJuA1vAA7z 2 days ago

IowaMedIAWire

Iowa.Media Healthcare Worker Struggles To Get COVID-19 Test Prior to TestIowa https://t.co/jHVwAWJ4n2 https://t.co/AhpxaxK18Q 2 days ago

csalonikas

Christina Salonikas After nearly two weeks trying to get tested for COVID-19 healthcare worker Gaelle Churchill was approved by TestIowa https://t.co/890pEqofJO 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.