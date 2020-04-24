Paper Discovery Center launches 'Big Science Share'

AND CENTERS ARELOOKING FOR WAYSTO STAY CONNECTEDAND ENGAGED WITHTHE COMMUNITY.OUR EMILY BEIERJOINS US LIVE WITHMORE!GOOD MORNING EM!HEY BROOKE ANDFISH!WITH COVID-19PLACES LIKE THE"PAPER DISCOVERYCENTER" IN APPLETONHAVE HAD TO CLOSETHEIR DOORS DURINGA PIVOTAL TIME OFTHE YEAR WHEN THEYSEE ROUGHLY TWOTO THREE-THOUSANDGUESTS.THE PAPERDISCOVERY CENTERIS A "STEAM-BASED"MUSEUM..WHICHSTANDS FORSCIENCE,TECHNOLOGY,ENGINEERING ANDMATH.THE "P-D-C"FOCUSES ONCELEBRATINGINNOVATORS...PROMOTING CULTURALHERTIAGE..REALLYEXPERIENCINGTECHNOLOGY ANDLEARNING.SO THEY'RESTARTED SOMETHINGCALLED THE "BIGSCIENCE SHARE."HOW IT WORKS ISTHEY'LL BE POSTINGSCIENCE PROJECTSAND HOW-TO'S TOTHEIR FACEBOOK ANDTHEY ASK THAT YOUGET INVOLVED ANDSHARE YOURS!THEY WANT TOCREATE A COMMUNITYFOR ALL SCIENCE-LOVERS!EXPERIENCINGTECHNOLOGY ANDLEARNING.AND ALL FOR AGOOD REASON!""1035 this whole thingthat's goes on Science iswhat's driving the solution.those kids sitting homenow are the scientists ofthe future.

And to get themexcited about science canonly be good for all of usso that's why science.

And creative problem solving we have to learn and that's the arts component sometimes we have to learn to think outside the box." SO I'VE GOT MY OWN LITTLE EXPERIMENT HERE. THIS IS SOMETHING THAT WOULD BE GREAT FOR THE KIDS!