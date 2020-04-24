Global  

Paper Discovery Center launches 'Big Science Share'

Paper Discovery Center launches 'Big Science Share'
Paper Discovery Center launches 'Big Science Share'
Paper Discovery Center launches 'Big Science Share'

WITH COVID-19 PLACES LIKE THE "PAPER DISCOVERY CENTER" IN APPLETON HAVE HAD TO CLOSE THEIR DOORS DURING A PIVOTAL TIME OF THE YEAR WHEN THEY SEE ROUGHLY TWO TO THREE-THOUSAND GUESTS. THE PAPER DISCOVERY CENTER IS A "STEAM-BASED" MUSEUM..WHICH STANDS FOR SCIENCE, TECHNOLOGY, ENGINEERING AND MATH. THE "P-D-C" FOCUSES ON CELEBRATING INNOVATORS...PROMOTING CULTURAL HERTIAGE..REALLY EXPERIENCING TECHNOLOGY AND LEARNING. SO THEY'RE STARTED SOMETHING CALLED THE "BIG SCIENCE SHARE." HOW IT WORKS IS THEY'LL BE POSTING SCIENCE PROJECTS AND HOW-TO'S TO THEIR FACEBOOK AND THEY ASK THAT YOU GET INVOLVED AND SHARE YOURS! THEY WANT TO CREATE A COMMUNITY FOR ALL SCIENCE-LOVERS! EXPERIENCING TECHNOLOGY AND LEARNING. AND ALL FOR A GOOD REASON! "this whole thing that's goes on Science is what's driving the solution. those kids sitting home now are the scientists of the future.

And to get them excited about science can only be good for all of us so that's why science.

And creative problem solving we have to learn and that's the arts component sometimes we have to learn to think outside the box."




