Quincy Nurse Who Recovered From Coronavirus Gets Hero's Welcome

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 02:08s - Published
Debby Buonopane is an emergency room nurse at Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

After she caught the coronavirus, she became a patient at her own hospital.

WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.

