Quincy Nurse Who Recovered From Coronavirus Gets Hero's Welcome Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 02:08s - Published 2 days ago Quincy Nurse Who Recovered From Coronavirus Gets Hero's Welcome Debby Buonopane is an emergency room nurse at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. After she caught the coronavirus, she became a patient at her own hospital. WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this