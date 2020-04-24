Global  

EARTH DAY: Twin Falls man bikes thousands of miles to raise awareness for climate change

Each year on April 22, people around the world celebrate Earth day.

They take the day to celebrate the earth and demonstrate their support for protecting it.

For Twin Falls Resident Nando Lomez, the meaning behind this year's Earth Day is extra important because it's about supporting the community and the planet we live on--especially right now.

"This earth day has more of a significance because of everything that's happened over the past couple of months, and a lot of people what they've gone through." To raise awareness for climate change, Lomez has biked more than 3,000 miles.

For more than 470 days in a row, he's swapped four wheels for two, and has been taking his bike everywhere he goes.

"I saw a lot of documentaries and read a lot of different books by climatologists about the dangers of what's happening to the planet," Lomez said.

"In January of 2019 I decided to take it every day to work and back, and errands and everything."

