Boys and Girls Club goes virtual

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 01:40s - Published
The Boys and Girls Club is finding new ways to reach out.
*AFTE* SCHOOL WITH DISTANCELEARNING IN PLACE FOR THE RESTOF THE SCHOOL YEAR, WPTVNEWSCHANNEL 5IS IN ST.

LUCIE COUNTY WHEREONE ORGANIZATION IS FINDINGNEW WAYS TO REACH OUT.<< AT THIS BOYS AND GIRLS&CLUB IN FORT PIERCE, THEPAINTS ARE BOTTLED UP, ANDTHERE ARE NO DRIBBLINGBASKETBALLS THANKS TO THECORONAVIRUS.

(“HONESTLY ITWAS HEARTBREAKING”)25-HUNDRED ST.

LUCIE COUNTYKIDS DEPEND ON THE CLUB EVERYDAY& BUT FOR NOW, THE DOORARE CLOSED.

( :5“WE HAD TOCOME UP WITH A GAME PLAN ONHOW TO SERVE OUR CLUB MEMBERSBECAUSE THEY NEED US”) (STAND(VERY CREATIVE!) :17“THE B&GCLUB OPERATES 20 DIFFERENTFACILITIES IN ST.

LUCIECOUNTY.

5 CLUBHOUSES LIKE THISAND THE OTHER 15 IN COUNTYOPERATED SCHOOLS.

SO THEY HAVEHAD TO TAKE ALL OF THEPROGRAMS THEY RUN IN THESEPHYSICAL FACILITIES& AND MOVETHEM ONLINE”) THESTABLISHED A VIRTUAL CLUB.

(:9“ORIGINAL CONTENT WE CREATERIGHT HERE IN THE STUDIO WITHOUR STAFF BECAUSE WE KNOW OURKIDS WANT TO SEE OUR STAFF”)(TAKE FROM YOUTUBE CHANNEL)CLUB DIRECTOR KAITLYN SPERHAS BEEN OFFERING FITNESSCLASSES.

SHE SAYS THE ONLINESESSIONS PROVIDE UNIQUECHALLENGES.

( :7“ITTO DO THE ACTIVITIES WHEN THEKIDS ARE RIGHT IN FRONT OFYOU.

THEY CAN FEEL YOURENERGY”) SOON, THE CLUB WILLALSO PROVIDE MENTORING CALLS&SOMETHING PERHAPS AS SIMPLEAN EMOTIONAL CHECK-IN.

( :4“SO WECLUB EXPERIENCE TO WHEREVERTHEY ARE”) ONE OF THE SLOGANSAMONG STAFF HERE IS“WHATEVERIT TAKE”& AND THATTHEYCOMMUNITY SUPPORT.

IN FORTPIERCE, JS WPTV NC 5




