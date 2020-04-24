Austin Mack Hopeful Ahead of NFL Draft

Global  

Video Credit: WFFT - Published
Sticking with the nfl draft... the summit city has had a good track record of late in getting guys to the league... jaylon smith, jessie bates, drue tranquill all picked in the last four years..

And all enjoying success in the league...now austin mack is looking to join that fort wayne fraternity...after a stellar career at bishop luers, mack took his talents across state lines to ohio state...the numbers may not be eye popping... just 76 grabs for one thousand-fifty yards and six scores...but the buckeyes put dudes in the league... and mack is hopeful he'll hear his name called at some point this weekend..

