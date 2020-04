Fremont County, Iowa still has no confirmed coronavirus cases Video Credit: KMTV Action 3 News - Duration: 02:02s - Published 4 days ago Fremont County, Iowa still has no confirmed coronavirus cases 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Fremont County, Iowa still has no confirmed coronavirus cases THOUSANDCORONAVIRUS CASESTONIGHT...FREMONT COUNTY...LOCATED ON THESOUTHWESTERNCORNER OF IOWASTILL HAS NOCONFIRMED CASES ASOF THIS BROADCAST.WE SENT REPORTERPHIL BERGMAN TO SEEWHAT THE COUNTY ISDOING AND IF THEY'REWORRIED ABOUTCASES SHOWING UPIN THE COUNTY SOON.WHILE EVERYONE ISHAPPY THERE ARE NOCASES OFCORONAVIRUS DOWNHERE, NO ONE CANPOINT A FINGER AS TOWHY THECORONAVIRUS HASSTAYED OUT OF THECOUNTY BUT COUNTYHEALTH LEADERS ITALKED TO SAID IT'SNOT A MATTER OF IFBUT WHEN A CASE OFCOVID-19 COMES TOTHIS PORTION OFSOUTHWEST IOWA.I DON'T ANTICIPATEWE GET OUT OF THISWITHOUT HAVING ACASE BUT WE HAVEN'THAD ONE YET.ON WHAT SHOULD BEA TYPICAL BUSINESSDAY IN HAMBURG, THESTREETS AREEMPTYTHE SAMEGOES TO FOR SIDNEY,THE COUNTYSEAT.SITUATED ONTHE BORDERS OFNEBRASKA ANDMISSOURI FREMONTCOUNTY IS ONE OFTHE FEW IN THE AREATHAT STILL IN THECLEAR OF COVID-19.WE DON'T HAVE ASMANY CLOSEINTERACTIONS ASMANY OF THE BIGCITIES DO.WE'RE A SMALLERCOMMUNITY THAN ALOT OF THE OTHERPLACES, WE'RE NOTAS DENSELYPOPULATED.MIKE CRECELIUS ISFREMONT COUNTY'SEMERGENCYMANAGEMENTCOORDINATORHE SAIDTHE BUSINESSESACROSS THE COUNTYMADE ADJUSTMENTSTO HELP LIMIT THESPREAD.THE BANKS, IT'SDRIVE-UP ONLY, THEFOODESTABLISHMENTS INTOWN IT'S THE SAMETHING, IT'S CARRY-OUT ONLY AND YOURORDER AHEAD.BOTH OFFICIALS ITALKED TO SAIDBEING A RURALCOMMUNITY ISPLAYING IN TO HAVINGNO CONFIRMEDCASESUNINTENTIONALLY,OCCUPATIONS SUCHAS FARMING ALREADYPRACTICED SOCIALDISTANCING BEFORETHEPANDEMICHOWEVERTHEY'RE STILLMONITORING FOR THEVIRUS IN THE COUNTY.CONTRARY TO THERUMORS THATPEOPLE SAY NOBODYIS GETTING TESTED INOUR COUNTY WE'VEHAD 24 PEOPLETESTED AND THEY'VEALL COME BACKNEGATIVE.FREMONT COUNTYLEADERS KNOW THEFIRST CASE WILLCOME SOONENOUGHFOR NOWTHEIR GOAL IS TOKEEP ITS SPREADMINIMAL ONCE IT'SHERE.FOLLOW THE RULES.BECAUSE OURGOVERNOR SAID WEDON'T NEED TO DO ATOTAL QUARANTINEAND STAY HOME SHEHAS IMPLIED WESHOULD GO OUTUNLESS YOU NEED TOBE AND THAT'S WHAT IRECOMMEND.MAKE SURE YOURKIDS KNOW THAT THISISN'T SUMMERVACATION AND THEYSHOULD STAY HOMETOO.REPORTING INFREMONT COUNTY,PHIL BERGMAN, 3NEWS NOW.IN IOWA, THE STATEREPORTED 176 NEW





