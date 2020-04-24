Some Downstate Residents Feel They're Bearing Brunt Of Stay-At-Home Order Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 03:03s - Published now Some Downstate Residents Feel They're Bearing Brunt Of Stay-At-Home Order Illinois' stay-at-home order to fight the coronavirus has been extended through May, and some downstate business owners feel they're bearing the brunt with Chicago. CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reports. 0

