Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > House Passes Nearly $500B Economic Package To Replenish Paycheck Protection Program

House Passes Nearly $500B Economic Package To Replenish Paycheck Protection Program

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:15s - Published
House Passes Nearly $500B Economic Package To Replenish Paycheck Protection Program
CBS4's Natalie Brand shares the latest from the White House.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

evesully50

Eve Sullivan RT @MSNBC: Coronavirus latest: https://t.co/fxTodg6e31 • U.S. death toll nears 50,000 • House passes nearly $500B coronavirus bill • Glob… 2 minutes ago

overton_sharon

Sharon Overton RT @NBCNews: Coronavirus latest: https://t.co/O9zC39sfuh • U.S. death toll nears 50,000 • House passes nearly $500B coronavirus bill • Gl… 8 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.