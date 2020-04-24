Broncos add to offense, select Jerry Jeudy in first round of NFL Draft Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 02:24s - Published now Broncos add to offense, select Jerry Jeudy in first round of NFL Draft Denver7 Sports anchor Lionel Bienvenu and Broncos Insider Troy Renck discuss Elway's pick of Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this