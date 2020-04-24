Former St. Martin football standouts arrested in gang-related shooting

- before we get to our coverage,- of the 20-20 n-f-l draft... a - sad - development, in saturday's- gang-related shooting... out- of jackson county.- of the eight suspects - arrested... five of them are- former st.

Martin high school - football standouts.

- former linebackers jayce- franklin and keni - williams... as well as former - star running back jo-vawn - "ham" mc-gee... are the most- recent st.

Martin alumni, to be- charged in the incident... all- from the class of 20-19.- other former yellowjackets- involved are former star- quarterback tyler polk... who - went on to play wide receiver,- at- pearl river community college..- and later arkansas- tech... and then jim dixon... - both from the class of 20-16.

- mc-gee was the the last of the- bunch, to play collegiately...- having spent his freshman - season, at east mississippi - community college... in 20-19.- as a four-year varsity player,- at st.

Martin... mc-gee - accounted - for more than 4,000 total - yards... and 38 total - touchdowns... earning him a spo- in the mississippi- - alabama all-star classic.

- st.

Martin head football coach- eddie wayne whitehead tells - news 25... all of these former- players had already played- their last games... prior to- this incident.- - coach whitehead goes on to tell- news 25, quote... i was very- shocked and saddened when i - - - - heard it was our former players- i wish we controlled their- choices and decisions... but- we don't.

- i still love them... and i am - praying for them and their- families... - un-quote.

- very appreciative to coach- whitehead, for his comment... o- such a sensitive on-going - matter.

