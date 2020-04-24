Jordan Love NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report, Grade for Packers Rookie

Corey Ashburn RT @PFN365: With the 26th pick of the 2020 #NFLDraft, the #Packers select @USUFootball QB @jordan3love. Love was ranked 18th overall (QB4)… 16 minutes ago

Pro Football Network With the 26th pick of the 2020 #NFLDraft, the #Packers select @USUFootball QB @jordan3love. Love was ranked 18th o… https://t.co/XZSVAruncu 17 minutes ago

mansur the packers new quarterback has a chance to be a star https://t.co/v1fjGMxwgI 18 minutes ago

The Sports Narrative RT @PFR_UK: *Trade* With the 26th pick of the 2020 #NFLDraft, the Green Bay Packers select: Jordan Love, QB, Utah State #Packers #GoPackGo… 19 minutes ago

Pro Football Ready *Trade* With the 26th pick of the 2020 #NFLDraft, the Green Bay Packers select: Jordan Love, QB, Utah State… https://t.co/5p44N6vi29 20 minutes ago

Tom Di Benedetto Scouting notes on the top 50 players https://t.co/NMmNZQ0No3 Jordan Love scouting report https://t.co/57iZzIl0Dl… https://t.co/ZYhsXGVf9j 12 hours ago