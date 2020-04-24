Hayfield mom recovers from Covid-19

Likely exposure./// it's a kimt news 3 exclusive... a hayfield mom catches coronavirus and overcomes it while locked away in a bedroom.

When katie boyd woke up in her hayfield home on march 23rd, she knew something wasn't right.

Katie boyd: i had a lot of congestion.

Kind of some tightness in my lungs and shortness of breath and just, very, very tired.

This young mom is an administrative assistant at mayo.

Working in the company of top medical professionals likely gave her more than a passing knowledge of the novel coronavirus.

I had fit the symptoms, so that is when i went in and got tested.

And two days later that was when i was confirmed positive with the covid.

Her mom instincts kicked into gear.

Her immediate concern was for her husband jesse and four year old son thomas.

Didn't want to get them sick or anything so, and very thankfully they didn't.

Jesse boyd: her symptoms to me just seemed like a common cold.

Really.

But obviously once she got the positive results back, then the level of concern was a little bit higher.

Stil?

Even before the diagnosi?

Katie ever the concerned mom had isolated herself in a remote bedroom.

I literally just lived in my bedroom for almost two weeks.

An?

Precisely a week into her sel?imposed isolatio?

Katie boyd was back.

She felt bette?

But remained isolated for a full two weeks.

Which brings us to that super immune system of katie's.

She donated plasma on friday to be used in mayo clinic's so called convalescent plasma program.

Researchers are testing the use of plasma donated by people like katie who've overcome covi?19 and have antibodies to the viru?

As a treatment for people who are gravely ill.

I talked to katie about that too, something she feels really good about.

