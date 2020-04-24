Local standouts returning to MGCCC Softball

A lot of college athletes are - still un-decided about their- futures, on the diamond... but- the cade twins out of harrison- central are making an early - commitment... to return to- mississippi gulf coast communit- college... for their repeat - season.

- kristen and kayla will join - briana shores, as returning - sophomores... ready to pick up- where they left off... as the - nation's second-ranked team...- with a perfect 14-0 - record.

- kristen cade is the ace of the- pitching staff... and is alread- signed to play at the universit- of louisiana... after her time- at perk.- sister kayla is the starting- catcher... while shores is- second- on the team... with a .500- batting average.-