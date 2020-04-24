Local standouts returning to MGCCC Softball

Global  

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published
A lot of college athletes are still undecided about their futures on the diamond, but the Cade twins out of Harrison Central are making an early commitment to return to MGCCC for their repeat season.

A lot of college athletes are - still un-decided about their- futures, on the diamond... but- the cade twins out of harrison- central are making an early - commitment... to return to- mississippi gulf coast communit- college... for their repeat - season.

- kristen and kayla will join - briana shores, as returning - sophomores... ready to pick up- where they left off... as the - nation's second-ranked team...- with a perfect 14-0 - record.

- kristen cade is the ace of the- pitching staff... and is alread- signed to play at the universit- of louisiana... after her time- at perk.- sister kayla is the starting- catcher... while shores is- second- on the team... with a .500- batting average.-




