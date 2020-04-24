Quarterback Justin Herbert Talks With Jim Hill About His Future With The Chargers Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 06:32s - Published now Quarterback Justin Herbert Talks With Jim Hill About His Future With The Chargers The former Oregon star is selected 6th overall by the Bolts in tonight's NFL Draft 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this CBSLA Sports Central Watch Jim Hill's FULL interview with @Chargers 1st Rd Pick Justin Herbert right here @CBSLA https://t.co/K0qGzwnvSD 6 minutes ago