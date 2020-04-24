Global  

Denver Mayor To Extend Stay-At-Home Order

Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 00:45s - Published
Denver Mayor To Extend Stay-At-Home Order
Denver Mayor Michael Hancock will extend the stay-at-home order past April 30.
mjasandoval

mjasandoval RT @DavidASachs: BREAKING. Stay-at-home orders in Denver will be extended into May. https://t.co/5HE4lFq1O2 16 minutes ago

CTKDenver

Christ The King RT @KDVR: Denver will extend its stay-at-home order until at least May 8. Mayor Hancock said he made the decision after consulting with oth… 46 minutes ago

alloo_66

Alan Loo Mayor Hancock will extend Denver's coronavirus stay-at-home order through May 8 https://t.co/lKKkSPQ8aI via @denverite 47 minutes ago

KelseyDuckett

Kelsey Duckett RT @denverpost: #BREAKING: Mayor Michael Hancock will extend Denver's stay-at-home order to May 8, even as the rest of the state prepares t… 54 minutes ago

lwericksonplay1

Lisa Erickson RT @cprwarner: Denver, you'll be staying home longer. From my colleague @DavidASachs: https://t.co/BTOMeAuCvF 1 hour ago

that5280lady

That5280Lady @DeannaRadio @GovofCO Denver is still on stay at home order until May 8th https://t.co/Ab1F8yktoi 1 hour ago

monis1013

Monique Hunter RT @DenverChannel: #BREAKING: Mayor Michael Hancock will extend the Denver's stay-at-home order until at least May 8, a source with knowled… 2 hours ago

BySajaHindi

Saja Hindi RT @Conrad_Swanson: New - Denver Mayor Michael Hancock will extend the city's stay at home order to May 8. The order was set to expire Apri… 2 hours ago

