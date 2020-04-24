Mens soccer players reading to children during COVID-19

TIED AT ONE.

A CORNER KICK ANDMCDANIEL WON.

THATS A STORYBOOK ENDING, BUT THIS IS ASTORY BOOK BEGINING.

INSTEADOF A DECOY RUN, SLIDING TACKLEAND A HEADER..

THE MENS SOCCERSQUAD AT MCDANIEL COLLEGE ISGIVING IT GO WITH READINGKIDS, JUST FOR KICKS.GOALIES, FULLBACKS AND MIDDIARE NOW READERS.

COACHES WIIS A SCHOOL LIBRARIAN IF YOUREAD THE RULES, NO HANDS, ONWHEN TURNING PAGES.

READING TOKIDS IS WAY BETTER THABEATING MUHLENBERG AND NOW THMCDANIEL MEN WOULD GLADLY REAYOUR CHILD A BED TIME STORY.JUST GO TO MCDANIEATHLETICS.

COMAND MCDANIEL IS TAKINGREQUESTS, SO IF YOU WANT ASTORY READ TO YOU JUST GO TOMCDANIEL ATHLETICS DOT COM.Tonight Periods of ra