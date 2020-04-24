Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > EU leaders agree to unite on economic recovery

EU leaders agree to unite on economic recovery

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:25s - Published
EU leaders agree to unite on economic recovery

EU leaders agree to unite on economic recovery

Europe is bracing for the kind of economic damage that has not been seen for more than 50 years.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

adrianrzg

Adrian RT @NathanielParish: In Mexico, "Politicians across party lines, state governors and business leaders should unite to agree a comprehensive… 1 week ago

NathanielParish

N. Parish Flannery In Mexico, "Politicians across party lines, state governors and business leaders should unite to agree a comprehens… https://t.co/5blssaBI7Y 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.