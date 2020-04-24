Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Full Night One Draft Interview

Full Night One Draft Interview

Video Credit: KQTV - Published
Full Night One Draft Interview
Full Night One Draft Interview
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Full Night One Draft Interview

A few trades... and joe burrow out of lsu going number 1 to cincinnatti... but we're here to talk about the kansas city chiefs... from si.

Com tucker franklin joining me live...




You Might Like


Tweets about this

PBackous

Patrick Backous @DAonCBS just heard your interview with john and jimmy in knoxville. Great interview made me reminisce about the dr… https://t.co/dUiin0RgrL 1 day ago

BontaHill

Bonta Hill RT @957thegame: Today on @BontaSteinyGuru, the guys talked to @_ki6x from @SDSUFootball about the NFL draft process, what teams are asking… 2 days ago

957thegame

95.7 The Game Today on @BontaSteinyGuru, the guys talked to @_ki6x from @SDSUFootball about the NFL draft process, what teams are… https://t.co/IiZVF2j3Hj 2 days ago

TweetAtChase

Chase Christiansen RT @KnightsBaseball: Matt Swierad checks in with White Sox infielder Nick Madrigal. @NickMadrigal_3 shares his memories of winning a natio… 3 days ago

KnightsBaseball

Charlotte Knights Matt Swierad checks in with White Sox infielder Nick Madrigal. @NickMadrigal_3 shares his memories of winning a na… https://t.co/txuTK2qh69 3 days ago

eazeee2004

e.o RT @sportsiren: On the eve of the @WNBA draft, we caught up with possible #1 pick @sabrina_i20 For full 10 minute interview go to my IGTV… 3 days ago

Preston76988566

NailThisDraftVikes RT @KFAN1003: Earlier today, former MN @Vikings DE @JaredAllen69 joined The Power Trip and shared a HILARIOUS and previously unheard story… 3 days ago

Chris_Hawkey

Chris Hawkey RT @PowerTripKFAN: Earlier today, former MN @Vikings DE @JaredAllen69 joined The Power Trip and shared a HILARIOUS and previously unheard s… 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.