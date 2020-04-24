Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > US president: Boris Johnson has tremendous energy and drive

US president: Boris Johnson has tremendous energy and drive

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:40s - Published
US president: Boris Johnson has tremendous energy and drive

US president: Boris Johnson has tremendous energy and drive

US president Donald Trump holds a press briefing on the latest developments in the coronavirus pandemic, including an update on his call with Boris Johnson.

Mr Trump comments on the health of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson after he was treated for Covid-19.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BigBadBank

Rod Ellis RT @bianca_nobilo: President Donald Trump on Boris Johnson at today’s WH coronavirus briefing : “I will tell you, he sounded incredible, he… 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.