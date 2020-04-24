Spectacular Starlink satellite train captured over Switzerland

A long line of SpaceX's Starlink satellites rise behind mountains and fly across the sky over Switzerland shortly before 10 p.m.

On Thursday (April 23).

The filmer told Newsflare: "They appeared to the right of the Haut-de-Cry mountain, then flew just above Polaris, the North Star.

It was absolutely stunning to see this." The footage was filmed in real-time at 25 fps.