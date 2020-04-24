Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Heisman winner selected first in virtual NFL draft

Heisman winner selected first in virtual NFL draft

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:09s - Published
Heisman winner selected first in virtual NFL draft

Heisman winner selected first in virtual NFL draft

This year's Heisman Trophy winner 23-year-old quarterback Joe Burrow was the first pick of the NFL draft on Thursday, held virtually for the first time ever.

Gloria Tso reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Heisman winner selected first in virtual NFL draft

This year's Heisman Trophy winner was the first pick of this year's virtual NFL draft on Thursday (April 23).

Louisiana State University quarterback Joe Burrow was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) JOE BURROW, SAYING: "It's a dream come true to finally be picked.

And to get to play so close to home, my family and I couldn't be more excited about it." The draft was held virtually for the first time ever, broadcast around the world in the hopes of broadening the global footprint of the United States' most popular sports league.

Twenty-three year old Burrow was the consensus top choice after winning the Heisman for best collegiate football player last December and leading the LSU Tigers to a national championship a month later.

He left Ohio State after the 2017 season and is fresh off one of the best seasons in college football history.

The Bengals will look to him to help revitalize a franchise that has not made the NFL playoffs since the 2015 season.

Burrow is one of several quarterbacks taken early on in this year's draft.

According to ESPN, this was the first time since 1999 that three quarterbacks were taken in the first six picks.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

StanTheMan0000

Stan TheMan RT @MikeABCColumbia: Joe Burrow's selection marks the first time in history the Heisman Trophy winner was selected 1st overall in three-str… 1 hour ago

yung_blackmon

Jordan B RT @NFL345: For the first time in the common draft era, a Heisman Trophy winner has been selected with the first-overall pick in the @NFL D… 4 hours ago

Stephen49090103

80s/90s College Football 1/2 The 89 draft was pretty good. 4 of the first 5 picks turned out to be Hall of Famers. At 1, the Cowboys took UC… https://t.co/vmlGoJDCBw 5 hours ago

roswellstalkfm

RoswellsTalkFM RT @MattNapolitano: LSU quarterback and Heisman winner Joe Burrow selected first overall by the Bengals in this year's virtual NFL draft. #… 6 hours ago

MikeABCColumbia

Mike Gillespie Joe Burrow's selection marks the first time in history the Heisman Trophy winner was selected 1st overall in three-… https://t.co/3FjxWSLEdT 7 hours ago

Kay_Reenea

Kay Reenea RT @IeduKAYteU: Joe Burrow becomes the third straight Heisman Trophy winner to be selected first overall, following former Oklahoma Sooners… 7 hours ago

IeduKAYteU

Coach Myers Joe Burrow becomes the third straight Heisman Trophy winner to be selected first overall, following former Oklahoma… https://t.co/ntsqiYrDNo 7 hours ago

ItsBritForbes

brittney RT @lsureveille: The Cincinnati Bengals selected former LSU quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow with the first pick in the 202… 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.