Heisman winner selected first in virtual NFL draft

This year's Heisman Trophy winner was the first pick of this year's virtual NFL draft on Thursday (April 23).

Louisiana State University quarterback Joe Burrow was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) JOE BURROW, SAYING: "It's a dream come true to finally be picked.

And to get to play so close to home, my family and I couldn't be more excited about it." The draft was held virtually for the first time ever, broadcast around the world in the hopes of broadening the global footprint of the United States' most popular sports league.

Twenty-three year old Burrow was the consensus top choice after winning the Heisman for best collegiate football player last December and leading the LSU Tigers to a national championship a month later.

He left Ohio State after the 2017 season and is fresh off one of the best seasons in college football history.

The Bengals will look to him to help revitalize a franchise that has not made the NFL playoffs since the 2015 season.

Burrow is one of several quarterbacks taken early on in this year's draft.

According to ESPN, this was the first time since 1999 that three quarterbacks were taken in the first six picks.