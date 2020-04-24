Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Chris Hemsworth makes promises about next 'Thor' film

Chris Hemsworth makes promises about next 'Thor' film

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:04s - Published
Chris Hemsworth makes promises about next 'Thor' film

Chris Hemsworth makes promises about next 'Thor' film

Hemsworth has promised 'Thor: Love and Thunder' will be "pretty insane".

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Tiffiani8

Tiffiani RT @GlobalGrind: In #GlobalGrindPressPlay... 📽️🎞️ Chris Hemsworth Makes Promises About Next 'Thor' Film https://t.co/LLMHfCGghc 11 hours ago

GlobalGrind

Global Grind In #GlobalGrindPressPlay... 📽️🎞️ Chris Hemsworth Makes Promises About Next 'Thor' Film https://t.co/LLMHfCGghc 12 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.