Dolphins swimming off California coast GLOWING due to bioluminescence

Newport Beach has been subject to an increased amount of bioluminescence making the coastal waters glow with an iridescent blue.

Stunning video footage has captured a pod of dolphins swimming in the water causing them to GLOW.

Bioluminescence is caused by living organisms such as plankton and fungi emitting light.

