Goldie Hawn changed Kate Hudson's name whilst in labour.



Tweets about this BANG Showbiz Goldie Hawn changed Kate Hudson's name whilst in labour #GoldieHawn #KateHudson https://t.co/lIX54nyrTa 31 minutes ago 9Honey Celebrity Rebecca Hudson? Who knew?! https://t.co/tDoa759H1l 9 hours ago Access #GoldieHawn reveals what #KateHudson's actual name was originally going to be. https://t.co/GbMyZG4gR5 9 hours ago WhatsOnWRAL RT @HodaAndJenna: Goldie Hawn says she changed daughter Kate’s name mid-labor due to 1 big kick https://t.co/Lg6UCgWUOG 12 hours ago TODAY with Hoda & Jenna Goldie Hawn says she changed daughter Kate’s name mid-labor due to 1 big kick https://t.co/Lg6UCgWUOG 13 hours ago E-Radio.US #e_RadioUS Goldie Hawn Reveals Why She Changed Kate Hudson’s Name https://t.co/KTv0TuQJFR https://t.co/acd0TePIna 13 hours ago SheKnows @goldiehawn changed her daughter's name for a good reason. https://t.co/kthexuTtBQ 13 hours ago TODAY Goldie Hawn says she changed daughter Kate’s name mid-labor due to 1 big kick https://t.co/O12a92GiMl 14 hours ago