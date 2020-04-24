Prince William and Stephen Fry pair up for Big Night In Blackadder sketch Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:41s - Published now Prince William and Stephen Fry pair up for Big Night In Blackadder sketch Prince William and Stephen Fry teamed up for a sketch revisiting beloved British sitcom Blackadder during the BBC's The Big Night In COVID-19 TV appeal. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this UK Film Work Prince William and Stephen Fry pair up for Big Night In Blackadder sketch https://t.co/sL8PJVOpJr https://t.co/aCWGGNEqs9 3 hours ago Johnstri1 RT @FilmNewsWeb: https://t.co/udSaR9O9wD Prince William and Stephen Fry pair up for Big Night In Blackadder sketch https://t.co/5IJkwleHWX… 4 hours ago People Magazine 🇿🇦 SA Prince William and Stephen Fry pair up for Big Night In Blackadder sketch - https://t.co/gUdsP2KIaJ 5 hours ago Film-News.co.uk https://t.co/udSaR9O9wD Prince William and Stephen Fry pair up for Big Night In Blackadder sketch… https://t.co/AE2Vsx7KwV 5 hours ago