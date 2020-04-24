Taylor Swift attacks former record label chiefs over new live album Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:43s - Published now Taylor Swift attacks former record label chiefs over new live album Taylor Swift is putting the bosses of her old record label on blast again for releasing a 12-year-old live performance and claiming it's much more recent. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Nautalis® Taylor Swift attacks former record label chiefs over new live album https://t.co/QWwGVNcGg3 https://t.co/SZnf8u7ZXb 4 hours ago The Music Post https://t.co/m2tvVTB8wo - Taylor Swift attacks former record label chiefs over new live album - https://t.co/KupZa0VhEA 4 hours ago Echoingwalls Music Taylor Swift attacks former record label chiefs over new live album - Swift's battle with Big Machine and her forme… https://t.co/5LTovsqZLa 4 hours ago BMX Entertainment C Taylor Swift attacks former record label chiefs over new live album 5 hours ago Wanda RT @People_SA: Taylor Swift attacks former record label chiefs over new live album - https://t.co/0FIwfptWFy 5 hours ago gen21 Taylor Swift attacks former record label chiefs over new live album Swift's battle with Big Machine and her former… https://t.co/Bu3Tuvz8Yq 5 hours ago People Magazine 🇿🇦 SA Taylor Swift attacks former record label chiefs over new live album - https://t.co/0FIwfptWFy 5 hours ago Riley Camryn fan account Taylor Swift attacks former record label chiefs over new live album https://t.co/QGIW6jmpu1 #RileyCamryn https://t.co/GlZ0gCbtc7 5 hours ago