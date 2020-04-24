Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Tom Hanks gifts typewriter to bullied boy named Corona

Tom Hanks gifts typewriter to bullied boy named Corona

Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:50s - Published
Tom Hanks gifts typewriter to bullied boy named Corona

Tom Hanks gifts typewriter to bullied boy named Corona

Tom Hanks has helped to put a smile on the face of a bullied Australian boy named Corona by gifting him with a retro typewriter from his own collection.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

chrisWBZ

Chris McKinnon RT @BrePWBZ: Seriously @tomhanks is the best! Tom I have a Hermes Baby Typewriter-- but Smith-Coronas are cool too! 😉⬇️ https://t.co/cRa… 5 minutes ago

BrePWBZ

Breana Pitts Seriously @tomhanks is the best! Tom I have a Hermes Baby Typewriter-- but Smith-Coronas are cool too! 😉⬇️ https://t.co/cRatKcpFyW 9 minutes ago

TheNaughtySeat

The Naughty Seat RT @people: Tom Hanks Gifts Corona Brand Typewriter to Bullied Boy Named Corona: 'You Got a Friend in Me' https://t.co/fLXr0BtFZi 39 minutes ago

OneNewsPage_AUS

One News Page (Australia) Tom Hanks gifts typewriter to bullied boy named Corona: https://t.co/bWWIhmemo8 #TomHanks 50 minutes ago

PhotosPushkar10

Pushkar Deshpande RT @Showbiz_IT: #TomHanks gifts typewriter to a bullied fan named #Corona: You've got a friend in me https://t.co/RVYOQQvDgL 1 hour ago

PauldaCruz22

Paul da Cruz Tom Hanks Gifts His Typewriter To Boy Named Corona Who Was Bullied https://t.co/8lZ5pOwu0n via @YouTube 1 hour ago

iam_xikrant

Bikrant Baibhav RT @IndiaToday: #TomHanks comforts a bullied fan. #Hollywood #Movies https://t.co/INF21tWfqN 1 hour ago

IndiaToday

IndiaToday #TomHanks comforts a bullied fan. #Hollywood #Movies https://t.co/INF21tWfqN 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.