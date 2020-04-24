Vibrating wristbands could be one answer to social distancing

This might be the world’s answer to social distancing: Bracelets looking something like a sports watch, that tell you if you’re too close to another person.

They’re about to start being trialed by workers here at the port of Antwerp in Belgium, where some 60,000 people work.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) CEO OF ROMBIT, JOHN BAEKELMANS, SAYING: “The functionality of the bracelet is very simple.

When somebody wears the bracelet and comes too close to another wearer of the same bracelet, it starts to vibrate.

And the only thing the wearer has to do is to step back to ensure he is in a safe distance." The software is developed by a Belgian company called Rombit, which already supplies wearables for workers to keep them safe by issuing an alert if the wearer enters a dangerous situation.

Say, for example if someone here fell off the tugboat into the water.

The new social distancing software could help keep people 1.5 meters apart.

The developers even think it could offer contact tracing, to show who you’ve been in close proximity with over the past few weeks.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) CEO OF ROMBIT, JOHN BAEKELMANS, SAYING: "We guarantee privacy by ensuring that only bracelets communicate between themselves and there is no means of communication outside of the bracelet to a server, to the cloud or to the internet.

So only local communication, no global communication." Rombit says it’s already received requests from up to 500 companies from 99 countries.

They hope to expand production to have 25,000 devices ready in weeks, potentially expanding more in June.