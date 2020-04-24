Elizabeth Warren’s Oldest Brother Dies of COVID-19 Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:53s - Published now Elizabeth Warren’s Oldest Brother Dies of COVID-19 The former presidential candidate shared the news via Twitter and a statement to CNN on Thursday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Mark Sen. Elizabeth Warren says her oldest brother died of coronavirus - CNNPolitics https://t.co/IklcGHkYf2 17 seconds ago Mary Cummings RT @BruceBourgoine: Donald Reed Herring, the oldest brother of Senator Elizabeth Warren, died on Tuesday night in Norman, Okla., about thre… 21 seconds ago Queen P "Elizabeth Warren's oldest brother dies of coronavirus" https://t.co/Ctx805Flq0 2 minutes ago Claudette Newhall RT @HKrassenstein: BREAKING: Elizabeth Warren's oldest brother, Donald Reed Herring, has died of coronavirus. This is so, so sad. My tho… 6 minutes ago joe trader RT @mitchellreports: Sen. Elizabeth Warren's oldest brother dies from coronavirus - our condolences to her at this very sad time https://t.… 6 minutes ago Bruce Bourgoine Donald Reed Herring, the oldest brother of Senator Elizabeth Warren, died on Tuesday night in Norman, Okla., about… https://t.co/nnOiG2smxZ 7 minutes ago Sofia RT @Reuters: Elizabeth Warren’s oldest brother Donald Reed Herring died after contracting COVID-19, the former Democratic presidential cand… 8 minutes ago Thomas Wuori RT @SethAbramson: My sincerest condolences go to Senator Warren and her entire family. It is truly gutting to see how far the dire impact o… 13 minutes ago