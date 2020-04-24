Global  

'Parks and Recreation' reunion episode airing next week

On Thursday, we're returning to Pawnee with some of our favorite workplace proximity associates.

AIRING A "PARKS ANDRECREATION" REUNION EPISODENEXT WEEK TO RAISE MONEY FORFEEDING AMERICA.

IT FOLLOWSLESLIE KNOPE, PLAYED BY AMYPOEHLER, AS SHE TRIES TOCONNECT WITH HER FRIENDSDURING THE PANDEMIC.

THEENTIRE ORIGINAL CAST PLUSSEVERAL GUEST STARS WILL COMETOGETHER FOR THE 30 MINUTESHOW.

IT AIRS AT 8-30 P-M ONAPRIL 30TH.

THE EPISODE COMESMORE THAN FIVE YEARS AFTER TSERIES E




msvictoriaroses

Victoria Lewis RT @WPTV: We're returning to Pawnee with some of our favorite workplace proximity associates to raise money for COVID-19 relief: https://t.… 6 minutes ago

BajeDigital

Digital Baje A Parks and Recreation reunion episode is coming subsequent week https://t.co/4VeSY3XFAL https://t.co/5zls0vrMTz 8 minutes ago

InfoPro_Tasha

Natasha S. Chowdory The Parks and Recreation cast to reunite for new special next week https://t.co/D1s64wSmLz via @Polygon 9 minutes ago

PowercutMusic

Powercut Music RT @DouglasHoltzman: Parks and Recreation is getting a one-off reunion episode next week ⁦@nbc⁩ ⁦@parksandrecnbc⁩ ⁦@smrtgrls#entertainmen… 9 minutes ago

WPTV

WPTV We're returning to Pawnee with some of our favorite workplace proximity associates to raise money for COVID-19 reli… https://t.co/LKUiPEzQrB 11 minutes ago

DouglasHoltzman

Douglas Holtzman Parks and Recreation is getting a one-off reunion episode next week ⁦@nbc⁩ ⁦@parksandrecnbc⁩ ⁦@smrtgrls⁩… https://t.co/6KFht8V7bU 12 minutes ago

raphael_slvr

Raphaël Silverio RT @sepinwall: TREAT YO'SELF! The entire #ParksandRecreation cast has virtually reunited for a brand new quarantine episode written and pro… 17 minutes ago

archivedelver

Con Logue RT @ClaireHanna: Finally, some good news. As an aside, Parks & Recreation, with a full seven seasons, is just the right series to embark on… 25 minutes ago

