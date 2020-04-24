'Parks and Recreation' reunion episode airing next week

AIRING A "PARKS ANDRECREATION" REUNION EPISODENEXT WEEK TO RAISE MONEY FORFEEDING AMERICA.

IT FOLLOWSLESLIE KNOPE, PLAYED BY AMYPOEHLER, AS SHE TRIES TOCONNECT WITH HER FRIENDSDURING THE PANDEMIC.

THEENTIRE ORIGINAL CAST PLUSSEVERAL GUEST STARS WILL COMETOGETHER FOR THE 30 MINUTESHOW.

IT AIRS AT 8-30 P-M ONAPRIL 30TH.

THE EPISODE COMESMORE THAN FIVE YEARS AFTER TSERIES E