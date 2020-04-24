Varun Dhawan REACTS On COPYING Virat Kohli's Hairstyle With Alia Bhatt Throwback Video Credit: Bollywood NOW - Duration: 03:01s - Published 1 hour ago Varun Dhawan REACTS On COPYING Virat Kohli's Hairstyle With Alia Bhatt Throwback There was once upon a time when Virat Kohli's hairstyle inspired Varun Dhawan. Varun copied the same to grab headlines. Watch Varun explaining his fan boy gesture for Virat. Watch the video. 0

