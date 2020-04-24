Global  

Covid-19 | India's WHO leadership; US job losses; mobile recharge: Top updates

Covid-19 | India's WHO leadership; US job losses; mobile recharge: Top updates

Covid-19 | India's WHO leadership; US job losses; mobile recharge: Top updates

From India getting ready to assume a leadership role at the World Health Organisation, to the Union government clarifying on more exempted activities during lockdown - here are the top updates on the Covid-19 pandemic.

The US economy is feeling the pinch of the pandemic, with around 44 lakh people seeking unemployment benefits in the week ended April 18.

Also, the Indian Council of Medical Research is looking into test kits sourced from China.

Watch the full video for the other updates regarding the outbreak of the Sars-Cov-2 coronavirus.

