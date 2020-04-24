Bhumi Pednekar shares her post workout selfie amid lockdown Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 00:43s - Published 1 hour ago Bhumi Pednekar shares her post workout selfie amid lockdown Actress Bhumi Pednekar is utilising her time taking care of her fitness amid coronavirus lockdown. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this YRF Talent RT @pinkvilla: #BhumiPednekar shares a post workout selfie talking about her #quarantine routine amid #lockdown https://t.co/FhsvFmJ5f4 3 hours ago Pinkvilla #BhumiPednekar shares a post workout selfie talking about her #quarantine routine amid #lockdown https://t.co/FhsvFmJ5f4 3 hours ago