Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Tracking severe weather: Tornado Watch issued for Tampa Bay area counties until 11 a.m.

Tracking severe weather: Tornado Watch issued for Tampa Bay area counties until 11 a.m.

Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 02:49s - Published
Tracking severe weather: Tornado Watch issued for Tampa Bay area counties until 11 a.m.

Tracking severe weather: Tornado Watch issued for Tampa Bay area counties until 11 a.m.

The Tampa Bay area is experiencing severe weather Friday.

We're bringing you the latest.

Live updates: https://bit.ly/2Vy02Dd

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TheTybeeTimes

The Tybee Times RT @WSAV: WATCH: Another look at Thursday's rain-wrapped tornado Video of General's Island from McIntosh County EMA Director Ty Poppell M… 3 hours ago

WSAV

WSAV News 3 WATCH: Another look at Thursday's rain-wrapped tornado Video of General's Island from McIntosh County EMA Director… https://t.co/jywCnpEuRA 4 hours ago

colleenseitz

Colleen Seitz Tornado alert knocked me out of bed this AM -- Tracking severe weather right now with #maxdefender8 @WFLALeigh &… https://t.co/W7l9OXpoOc 13 hours ago

HaleyWadeTV

Haley Wade TORNADO WATCH: John Scalzi is tracking potential severe weather on the Suncoast today. He’s working hard to keep us… https://t.co/FThnUYnqOb 14 hours ago

RicKearbeyWTSP

Ric Kearbey WTSP Good morning! 10Weather is tracking a severe weather risk today that includes a #tornado watch until 11am. As of 4:… https://t.co/9VO4XXe8dH 15 hours ago

ThuyLanWTSP

thuylanwtsp RIGHT NOW: Tornado watch issued for most of Tampa Bay area, storms expected to roll in this morning. They could be… https://t.co/6AjqvWQoOU 16 hours ago

WTXLFirstAlert

WTXL First Alert WATCH LIVE: tracking tornado warnings and severe weather in Big Bend. #FLWX LINK: https://t.co/VwuuD6KQJv 23 hours ago

314MFMS

Mfms314-DC🌊🌊🌊🌊♓️🏌️😎 RT @TenikkaANjax: RIGHT NOW on FOX30 @ActionNewsJax at 4pm @MikeFirstAlert @wxgarrett & @AlyssaPejicWx are here tracking Tornado Warnings &… 23 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.