Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast

Temperatures will get into the 40s & 50s today with mainly dry conditions.

Dry air working in from the NE by the afternoon means will some sunshine across the area, though cooler temperatures lakeside.

The 50s look to return this weekend, though it will be breezy.

We'll have more clouds on Saturday, with more sun on Sunday.

Once again it will be breezy with cooler temps by the lake.

Temperatures will warm up a bit next week when our normal high should be 60, though it does come with rain on Tuesday and Wednesday.