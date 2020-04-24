Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Doctor pulls out whole fish stuck in fisherman's throat in southern India

Doctor pulls out whole fish stuck in fisherman's throat in southern India

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 01:25s - Published
Doctor pulls out whole fish stuck in fisherman's throat in southern India

Doctor pulls out whole fish stuck in fisherman's throat in southern India

A fisherman from the southern Indian state of Kerala had a close encounter with death after he accidentally swallowed a live fish and it got stuck in his throat.

Graphic footage shows the doctor using an instrument to pull the fish from the man's throat.

Fortunately, he survived as doctors managed to pull out the fish in time.

The accident took place on April 21 when 60-year-old Krishnan went fishing near his home in Thrissur district's Chavakkad town.

According to local reports, the patient was rushed to a local hospital on a motorcycle.

Unable to help him, doctors referred him to Amala Institute of Medical Sciences, a private medical college in Amalanagar.

Speaking to Newslions Media Network, Dr. Arjun G Menon, associate professor of the institute, said the patient was fortunate to survive.

"Normally, the fisherman doesn't reach the hospital as they die on the spot," Dr. Menon said.

Recounting the events, the doctor said the patient had collapsed after reaching the hospital, before being revived and wheeled inside the procedure room.

The procedure involved four surgeons, four doctors, and three nurses.

"Luckily it [fish] came out within 10 minutes if not, would have been a very different scenario," the doctor added.

The fish, which was was alive when it entered the man's throat, was identified as Pearl Spot, a species with a lot of spines.

The excess bones hindered the process but the fish was eventually pulled out.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.