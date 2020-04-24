Global  

Covid-19 | 'Love India...': New Zealanders evacuated from Delhi amid pandemic

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:08s - Published
New Zealand residents were evacuated from India amid Covid pandemic.

Residents of places like Auckland and Tauranga expressed relief at the airport.

The airport premises was stocked with bottles of water and sanitiser.

New Zealand has reported over 1,100 Covid cases, over 15 deaths, as per WHO.

India has had over 21,700 cases so far with over 680 deaths.

