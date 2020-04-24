Pandemic limiting travel for international students

Global  

A student from Zimbabwe says a lockdown there is keeping him from going home.
With schools closed across the country, college dorms are largely empty.

But that's not the case for international students who aren't able to return home.

We talked to a student from zimbabwe studying at niacc this semester.

He says he looked into going home, but wasn't able to because of travel restrictions.

So he's still at niacc where he's been working on his studies online and keeping in contact with his family.

He's says he's not the only "i have friends at texas christian university and they were telling me that they had problems flying home but they're settling in at ?

?u, so it seems like everything's great."

The level 4 travel alert from the state department is still in effect, advising anyone




