Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > EU leaders look to Commission to come up with pandemic recovery plan

EU leaders look to Commission to come up with pandemic recovery plan

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 01:30s - Published
EU leaders look to Commission to come up with pandemic recovery plan

EU leaders look to Commission to come up with pandemic recovery plan

While EU leaders asked the Commission to come up with a plan on the long-term recovery, they've signed off on a previously agreed 540 billion euro package to deal with the short term consequences of the economic downturn and insist it’s functioning by June 1st.View on euronews

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

revolution_fr

🌟 MoonRiver 🌊 Gerwald-Isaac 💥 Squash the Virus RT @MehreenKhn: Pretty empty letter from Charles Michel to EU leaders before #euco reflects lack of consensus and likely no summit conclusi… 2 days ago

MehreenKhn

mehreenkhn Pretty empty letter from Charles Michel to EU leaders before #euco reflects lack of consensus and likely no summit… https://t.co/pZnwKxooAo 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.