EU leaders look to Commission to come up with pandemic recovery plan Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 01:30s - Published 1 hour ago EU leaders look to Commission to come up with pandemic recovery plan While EU leaders asked the Commission to come up with a plan on the long-term recovery, they've signed off on a previously agreed 540 billion euro package to deal with the short term consequences of the economic downturn and insist it’s functioning by June 1st.View on euronews 0

