First-Ever Comprehensive Geologic Map of the Moon

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:45s - Published
For the first time, the entire surface of the moon has been completely mapped & uniformly classified by scientists from the USGS Astrogeology Science Center.

In collaboration with NASA and the lunar planetary institute.

The lunar map is called the “unified geologic map of the moon”.

The digital map shows the moon’s geology in incredible detail (1:5,000,000 scale).

It will serve as the definitive blueprint of the moon’s surface geology for future human missions.

