Maker of Lysol Issues Warning After President Trump Suggested Injecting or Ingesting Disinfectants to Treat Coronavirus

Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:15s - Published
The manufacturer behind Lysol is warning everyone… that quote, “under no circumstances” should it’s products be used as a treatment for coronavirus.

Veuer’s Nick Cardona has that story.

R_WILLIAMSSR

RAMSEY WILLIAMS Lysol maker issues warning against injections of disinfectant after Trump comments | TheHill - https://t.co/1mEjpDgfWG 29 seconds ago

KelsiOnGuitar

KelsiOnGuitar Folks, don't shoot up Lysol. Really not looking forward to another term of this. 😵🦀☠️ https://t.co/KHOmN1Uh0Q 32 seconds ago

TolliesPolyLGBT

Astorron Media 🌈🇨🇦🇺🇸🤖 Lysol maker issues warning against injections of disinfectant after Trump comments https://t.co/AkxLC6TeMU 38 seconds ago

CockRobin

Don't make me turn this car around Lysol maker issues warning against injections of disinfectant after Trump comments https://t.co/99OWMpEJOW 1 minute ago

RatchetFriday

RatchetFridayMedia.com® Lysol Maker Issues Warning Against Internal Use After Trump's Comments https://t.co/s6kwqXKU1I https://t.co/hrmay0to7B 1 minute ago

roancreekranch

Roan Creek Ranch RT @thehill: #BREAKING: Lysol maker issues warning against injections of disinfectant after Trump comments https://t.co/dRPw5z7mx4 https://… 3 minutes ago

sem71

Scott McNutt #Lysol maker issues warning against injections of disinfectant after #Trump comments. They will have to put a warni… https://t.co/hvg2i0lbzj 3 minutes ago

mhduff61

Michael Duff RT @pennyparker0523: So this is how we start our day? I've committed people for less to an inpatient psychiatric ward. https://t.co/6NuOt… 3 minutes ago

