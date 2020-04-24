Tom Hanks sends typerwriter to bullied boy

Global  

An 8-year-old boy wrote a letter to Tom Hanks while he was recovering from Coronavirus in Australia.

The boy said that he was being bullied for his name - Corona.

WHILE THE ACTOR AND HIS WIFE,RITA WILSON, WERE QUARANTINEDWITH CORONAVIRUS IN AUSTRALIA-- AN EIGHT-YEAR-OLD WROTEA LETTER TO THE COUPLE.HIS NAME IS CORONA -- AND HETOLD THEM HE WAS BEING BULLIEDBECAUSE OF HIS NAME.HANKS DECIDED TO GIVE CORONATHE TYPEWRITER HE HAD BROUGHTWITH HIM TO AUSTRALIA --- WHICHJUST SO HAPPENS TO BE MADE BYTHE BRAND CORONA.HANKS TOLD THE LITTLE BOY - TOWRITE HIM BACK USING IT.HE SIGNED THE LETTER WITH AQUOTE FROM HIS "TOY STORY"FRANCHISE --- "YOU'VE GOT AFRIEND IN ME."




