We're Open Y'all: Black Rabbit & The Farm House

The Farm House and Black Rabbit want you know, “We’re Open Y’all.” They are offering meals for pickup between 12PM-8PM at The Farm House and 2PM-8PM at Black Rabbit.

The Family Box at Black Rabbit, $30, will change daily.

Keep an eye on facebook.com/blackrabbittn for their menu.

They’re still serving tacos, rabbit rolls, boiled peanuts, hummus and puppy chow.

If you’re thirsty, you can order cocktails to-go and a bottle of wine (uncorked and at half-price).

All gratuity will go directly to the The Farm House and Black Rabbit’s out-of-work staff.

To order from The Farm House call (615) 522-0688 to order from Black Rabbit call (615) 891-2380.

Visit them online at: thefarmhousetn.com or blackrabbittn.com

