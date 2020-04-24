Triumph Foods State Tests (4-23-20)

Of people will be tested in st.

State officials made the announcement at a press conference this afternoon.

Jodie -- the chief health official for missouri -- says 3-thousand people will be tested between now and tomorrow at a meat packing plant.

While state officials didn't say it was this meat packing plant specifically... triumph has been the central focus of state and local officials this week.and fortunately government officials have provided some information because we are getting very little from triumph foods.

We'ved called -- emailed - -with no response.

-- the only information we've been getting is from employees sharing internal emails.

Including one last night-- saying another six employees tested positive bringing up the plant's total to 9.

Then missouri's health director announcing this... (in addition we have another county, that we've worked on all day today in which we will be going in tomorrow, saturday, friday and perform 3,000 tests at once in a meat packing facility and that enables us to go in and identify, all those patients who are symptomatic and asymptomatic and give people the comfort of knowing what the disease prevalence is and identify those people that are.)as of right now -- our totals for the buchanan county have jumped by 9 today -- bringing the total to 45.local health officials say they cannot tell us whether any of the new nine in the county are from triumph... reporting in buchanan county -- madeline mcclain kq2 news.

